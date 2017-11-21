Julio Jones: Falcons “getting our swagger” back

AP

The hangover lasted for months, and didn’t look like it was ever going to subside.

But after winning back-to-back games for the first time since their 3-0 start, the Falcons are beginning to regain their confidence with last night’s win over the Seahawks. They’re still just 6-4, and still hanging onto the final spot in the NFC playoff field, but they’re starting to think they can make a run now.

“We’re getting our swagger,” Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said, via Lindsay Jones of USA Today.

As most of the Falcons have done since last February, Jones wasn’t looking to compare or rehash. But there have been moments where they’ve looked shellshocked this year.

Last night, they looked more like the team from last year, if you end the story at their 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

“It takes a real man to trust the process,” Jones said. “When you work your butt off and things don’t go the right way, you tend to blame this person or that person, or you start changing things.

“You’ve got to stick to what you do, . . . and obviously it’s paying off now.”

That it was going to take time to get used to the difference between former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and replacement Steve Sarkisian seems natural, but that adjustment was slow to come. Now, there’s a more efficient feel to the offense, and that has given them a different feeling.