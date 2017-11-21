Kirk Cousins, Mike Mularkey are right about officiating

November 21, 2017
When it comes to player and coaching errors, NFL teams have no choice but to be transparent; they regularly face the media, starting with the moments after the game in which they made the mistake about which they’ll be grilled by reporters.

So Titans coach Mike Mularkey is right. Regardless of the private accountability that comes from the grading process, officials need public accountability. In some circumstances, the referee of a crew speaks to a pool reporter. That’s not hardly enough.

Officials should be required to answer the same questions about their actions and omissions that players and coaches face, after every game. Maybe the threat of public accountability will cause them to spend more time preparing, more time studying, more time honing their craft.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins also is right. When there’s a mistake, a private apology only goes so far. The outcomes of NFL games have real consequences. There should be real consequences for those who make decisions that affect the outcomes of NFL games.

Even better, the league should enhance and expand the effort to get calls right. From greater use of replay review to the presence of a video official who watches the game in real time and assists the on-field crew with any and all calls, more can be done to wipe out mistakes.

In Mularkey’s case, the NFL has a system in place to fix the mistake that was made, but no one realized that the fumble by Steelers receiver Antonio Brown at the Tennessee 41 that was recovered by receiver Martavis Bryant at the Tennessee 32 should have gone back to the spot of the fumble. In Cousins’ case, the officials determined that intentional grounding happened when it clearly hadn’t, since a loss of yardage wasn’t imminent.

It’s on the league office to ensure that mistakes of this nature can be fixed, and that they are fixed. Fans care deeply about the outcome of these games, whether due to rooting interests or financial considerations. Likewise, players, coaches, and everyone else connected to the team can have their careers made, or broken, by the accuracy of officiating calls.

Chalking mistakes up to “human error” simply isn’t good enough. While mistakes happen, the challenge is finding ways to spot and correct them quickly.

17 responses to “Kirk Cousins, Mike Mularkey are right about officiating

  2. Man. Go watch the Jags/Browns game. Officials were straight up freestyling out there.

    They completely just canceled an acrobatic Westbrook catch for a 1st down, then they canceled a Dante Fowler Jr. touchdown by inexplicably calling the play dead after a clear fumble. They missed blatant pass interference calls on Marquise Lee … especially the long pass down the sideline where the defender had ahold of Lee’s arm.

    I don’t understand it.

  5. Linking a referees responsibility to submit to a reporters questions will not make a referee more accountable. Perhaps awarding a bonus would help, but most of the refs look quite old and I would think that most of the are financially secure. We have replay for this very reason–mistakes happen. At the end of the day, still a game and it does not really matter. LeBron is not building a legacy on the court, neither is brady, and so on. 500 years from now-who, what game? Take it for what it is–entertainment. WAR raiders fans reading this post amd m reconsidering whether those brass knuckles and switchblade are realay needed at the next game.~

  6. This is a league that can’t clearly and concisely define what a catch is and you think they’re going to hold officials accountable?

  7. If the NFL is worried about ratings and improving the flow/watchability of games, more replay is not the answer.

  8. There is way too much “hometown cooking” when it comes to NFL officiating. That call against the Redskins was only thrown because of the Saints players complaining.

  9. Only on PFT. Some people realize that the speed of what we see and how fast we can see it outstrips the ability of people in real time to officiate without being blamed for missing a call. Other people not on PFT also realize that the NFL’s rules make for a lot of ambiguous situations that aren’t going to be solved on the field.

    Want to stop the problems? 1) Get Riveron out of the mix. He is terrible and has no excuse. 2) Penalize players for calling their own penalties. I am sick of it and the refs listen far too often. 3) Make them all full-time, with performance reviews. Not public shaming as the brain trust recommends, but a mid season and annual PR that can make them lose their job.

    This kind of commentary is ridiculous. And comes from people who never played the game, at any level.

  12. Officials make calls and explain them all the time during games and millions of people point out there mistakes publicly via watching film. These guys are doing the best they can watching lots of very large, fast men smash into each other all over a big field. I don’t see how subjecting them to reporters does anything other then help the media generate content.

    Solutions would be getting rid of guys that aren’t up to the task, more officials, better training or expanded reply rules.

  13. this is a good piece…

    even the Patriots dynasty began with possibly the worst officiating error in playoff history: Brady fumbled…

  14. They need to show the referees ONLY what the television viewers are seeing. No more no less. That way everyone is on the same page with what was seen.

  16. Question….if immanent danger is required for grounding then why was Tom Brady called for grounding in the Super Bowl when he air mailed a pass deep down field against the Giants? Since it was in the end zone it was a safety. You could argue it was a key reason why the Pats lost the game because The Giants would have had to score the TD at the end rather than being allowed in. Score would have been 17-13 on last drive. I feel like if immanent loss of yardage (meaning about to be sacked) is needed this would have come up before.

  17. sb44champs says:

    November 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Yeah that was intentional grounding 99.9 percent of the time

    If so, then the officials are wrong 99.9 percent of the time. The passer has to be in imminent danger of losing yardage for grounding to be called, and no Saint was within 5 yards of Cousins when he threw the pass.

