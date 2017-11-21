Luke Joeckel expected back this week for Seahawks, Oday Aboushi out with dislocated shoulder

Getty Images

While the Seahawks had several more players go down with injuries Monday night against Atlanta, they appear set to get a member of their starting offensive line back this week.

Left guard Luke Joeckel has missed the last five games for Seattle after having a clean up surgery on his knee during the team’s bye week in October. The surgery was to address some nagging issues in the knee he sustained a torn ACL last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“There’s a really good chance,” head coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show Monday morning. “Luke wants to play and that’s important and he’s ready to go. That could likely happen.

“With Luke coming back and him and Duane (Brown) playing on the left side, that’s a pretty good group right there.”

Joeckel was one of Seattle’s most expensive free agent signings this offseason. He played the first five weeks of the season before needing surgery to address ongoing soreness in his knee. The team acquired Brown from Houston during Joeckel’s absence, so it will be the first game the two have played together if he can return to the lineup this week.

The Seahawks clearly feel they’ve lost something up front in Joeckel’s absence.

“I think just the experience, more than anything, and the strength” offensive line coach Tom Cable said last week. “He was playing at such a high level before he got hurt, so you don’t just replace a guy who’s knocking people back and protecting like he was, and all of those things.”

Right guard Oday Aboushi won’t play this week due to a dislocated shoulder. His absence could allow Joeckel’s replacement on the left side, rookie Ethan Pocic, to slide over to the starting job at right guard this week if Joeckel is good to go. Pocic and Mark Glowinski would be the top options at right guard this week in Aboushi’s absence.