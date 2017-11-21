Mike Zimmer confirms it’s still Case Keenum’s show

Getty Images

After quarterback Case Keenum directed the Vikings to another win against the Rams last Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer said it will be “hard to yank” Keenum out of the lineup after a couple of weeks filled with discussion about whether Teddy Bridgewater might get a look with the starting offense.

That wasn’t quite confirmation that Keenum would be starting against the Lions on Thanksgiving, but it didn’t leave much room or rationale for any other decision. Zimmer went ahead and confirmed it on Tuesday along with a fairly explicit reason why he likes what Keenum brings to the offense.

“The thing I like about Case is he’s got big balls,” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Coincidentally or not, Keenum also has the Vikings on a six-game winning streak while playing the best football of his career. That should probably make weekly announcements that he’s the starter as necessary in Minneapolis a moot point, unless, of course, Zimmer’s going to continue to be so revelatory when he makes them.