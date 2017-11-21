NFC playoff picture: Falcons are in, Seahawks are out

Getty Images

Monday night’s game was a big one in the NFC playoff race.

The Falcons’ win over the Seahawks gives Atlanta the sixth and final spot in the playoff picture, while Seattle is on the outside looking in.

Here’s how it all looks before Thanksgiving:

LEADERS

1. Eagles (9-1): The class of the conference.

2. Vikings (8-2): The Vikings have a two-game lead over the NFC North now, but if they lose on Thanksgiving the lead would drop to one, and the Lions would have the tiebreaker.

3. Saints (8-2): Surging ahead in the NFC South with an eight-game winning streak.

4. Rams (7-3): The loss to the Vikings may end up costing the Rams a bye week.

5. Panthers (7-3): The Panthers have a game lead over the rest of the wild card field.

6. Falcons (6-4): Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over both the other 6-4 teams, the Lions and Seahawks.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Lions (6-4): Golden Tate‘s overturned touchdown on the last play of the Lions’ loss to the Falcons is looking costly right now.

8. Seahawks (6-4): Injuries are taking a toll on Seattle’s playoff hopes.

9. (Packers (5-5): Without Aaron Rodgers it’s hard to imagine they make a playoff run.

10. Cowboys (5-5): The injury to left tackle Tyron Smith has been devastating.

11. Washington (4-6): Kirk Cousins is playing well, but injuries are taking their toll on the rest of the roster.

12. Cardinals (4-6): Just playing out the string, with Blaine Gabbert under center. 13. Buccaneers (4-6): Maybe the NFC’s most disappointing team.

14. Bears (3-7): Chicago has no hope.

15. Giants (2-8): Sunday’s upset of the Chiefs doesn’t change the fact that the Giants are going nowhere.

16. 49ers (1-9): Still have a chance of passing the Browns for the first pick in the draft.