NFL has no response to latest Trump tweet

The Commander-in-Chief has turned his attention back to the anthem controversy, and the NFL isn’t taking the bait.
During a Monday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart had no comment in response to President Donald Trump’s tweet regarding the decision of Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to sit for the American national anthem but to stand for the Mexican national anthem on Sunday in Mexico City.
“Great disrespect!” the President said on Twitter. “Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”
Lockhart did respond to the allegation regarding attendance and ratings, pointing out that the TV numbers are down by five-to-six percent for the season to date, and that ticket sales are down two percent.
Of course, there’s a difference between ticket sales and actual attendance. There’s also a difference between actual attendance and perceived attendance; in stadiums with indoor clubs and/or large concourse areas, fans have an alternative to sitting in their seats, and their absence from the plastic chairs that correspond to their tickets creates a bad look, especially when people are looking for a bad look.