Patriots waive Cassius Marsh

Getty Images

The Patriots traded for defensive end Cassius Marsh before the start of the regular season, but they’ve decided that his time with the team is over with six more games left on the schedule.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have waived Marsh. They sent 2018 fifth- and seventh-round picks to the Seahawks for Marsh, which is a lot to give up for a player who doesn’t last until December although that move has hardly held the Patriots back this season.

Marsh had 19 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in nine appearances for New England this season. The 2014 fourth-round pick saw action in 37 games for the Seahawks before his move across the country.

Yates adds that the Patriots will fill the roster spot by signing defensive end Eric Lee off of the Bills practice squad.