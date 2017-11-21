Pete Carroll: Fake field goal would have been a good call, if it had worked

Getty Images

After Monday night’s 34-31 loss to the Falcons following a missed three-pointer at the end of the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll faced questions about a seemingly misguided decision that left three points on the field at the end of the first half.

Instead of a 34-yard field goal that would have cut the score to 24-20 at intermission, the Seahawks ran a fourth-and-one fake, with holder Jon Ryan flipping a short pass to tight end Luke Willson, who was quickly tackled.

Before getting to explanation from the man who made the decision to green light the play, keep one thing in mind: Those three points, if not eschewed, wouldn’t have made the score 34-34 at the end of regulation. Instead, the entire second half would have had to be replayed with the score 24-20 at the outset of the third quarter, not 24-17.

And now for Pete Carroll’s philosophical commentary on the move.

“It would have been a really good call if we would have made it,” Carroll told reporters. “It was something we saw, that we wanted to do. It was a terrific opportunity, right where we wanted it. The defensive tackle made a better play. He wasn’t supposed to be there.”

But he was there, Blanche. Which means it wasn’t a terrific opportunity. Which means they didn’t make it.

Which means it wasn’t a really good call.

The other question is what did the Seahawks hope to accomplish from the Falcons 17 with seven seconds left in the second quarter and one timeout?

“We had a chance to [score a touchdown],” Carroll said. “If not, we would run out of bounds to stop the clock. We knew exactly what was going on.”

Except for the whole “defensive tackle wasn’t supposed to be there” thing.

“We figured we were going to break it, and it was a matter of giving ourselves another shot,” Carroll added. “If we score, we keep it, and if not we get out of bounds.”

That all makes it sound a lot easier than it is for Willson, who would have had to make some fairly important decisions with the clock ticking to six and five and four and you get the idea.

The explanation from Luke Willson didn’t make the situation any more understandable.

“It was kind of a look that we were waiting for,” Willson told reporters. “It’s something that they’ve done all year. I don’t know why, but for this game they changed it up and it was a first time thing for them so obviously it didn’t work. It is what it is I guess.”

Yes, more philosophical musings to start your Tuesday morning. It is what it is indeed; a call that would have been a good call. If only it would have worked.