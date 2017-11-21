Raiders fire Ken Norton Jr., promote John Pagano to defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Raiders have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and now they’re making a coordinator change.

Head coach Jack Del Rio has fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and will replace him with John Pagano, NFL Network reports.

Norton, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, is in his third season as defensive coordinator of the Raiders. This year has not gone well: The Raiders are the only team in the NFL that doesn’t have an interception, and Oakland has allowed the highest passer rating in the NFL to opposing quarterbacks.

The Raiders face the Broncos on Sunday. Denver fired its offensive coordinator this week.