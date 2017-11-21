Randy Moss, Ray Lewis among Hall of Fame semifinalists for 2018

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 27 semifinalists for the Class of 2018. It includes six first-year eligible candidates in defensive back Ronde Barber, guard Steve Hutchinson, linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Randy Moss and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

In addition, safety LeRoy Butler, defensive ends Leslie O’Neal and Simeon Rice and cornerback Everson Walls, although previously eligible for the Hall, are semifinalists for the first time. All other individuals on the 2018 list made the semifinal cut previously.

Hall of Fame bylaws call for 25 semifinalists plus all ties for the 25th spot.

The list includes 12 offensive players — but no quarterbacks — 13 defensive players and two coaches.

In January, selectors will reduce the list to 15 finalists, who will join seniors Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer and contributor Bobby Beathard on the final ballot. The annual selection meeting will take place February 3, the day before Super Bowl LII.

Here is the complete list of semifinalists for the Class of 2018:

Steve Atwater, safety, 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Ronde Barber, defensive back, 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Boselli, offensive tackle, 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver, 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

LeRoy Butler, safety, 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Don Coryell, coach, 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Roger Craig, running back, 1983-1990 San Francisco 49ers, 1991 Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-93 Minnesota Vikings

Brian Dawkins, safety, 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

Alan Faneca, guard, 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Torry Holt, wide receiver, 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Steve Hutchinson, guard, 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Joe Jacoby, tackle, 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

Edgerrin James, running back, 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Johnson, coach, 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins

Ty Law, cornerback, 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

Ray Lewis, linebacker, 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens

John Lynch, free safety, 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Kevin Mawae, center/guard, 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker, 1983-1994 Denver Broncos

Randy Moss, wide receiver, 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers

Leslie O’Neal, defensive lineman, 1986, 1988-1995 San Diego Chargers, 1996-1997 St. Louis Rams, 1998-1999 Kansas City Chiefs

Terrell Owens, wide receiver, 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

Simeon Rice, defensive end, 1996-2000 Arizona Cardinals, 2001-06 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007 Denver Broncos, 2007 Indianapolis Colts

Richard Seymour, defensive lineman, 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Brian Urlacher, linebacker, 2000-2012 Chicago Bears

Everson Walls, cornerback, 1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns

Hines Ward, wide receiver, 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers