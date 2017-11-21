Report: Officials erred in safety ruling, costing Miami two points

Posted by Charean Williams on November 21, 2017, 5:01 PM EST
Getty Images

First, it was Tennessee that got jobbed by officials. Then, it was Washington. Now, we find out the Dolphins did, too.

Needless to say, it was not a good weekend for the league’s officiating crews with three high-profile blown calls.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reported Tuesday that the NFL has determined officials cost the Dolphins a safety when Jordan Phillips tackled Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the end zone Sunday. Tony Corrente’s crew ruled Fitzpatrick’s forward progress carried him out of the end zone before Phillips tackled him in the end zone.

But Fitzpatrick ran into the back of his teammate and guard Demar Dotson pushed Fitzpatrick back into the end zone. Since Fitzpatrick was not “pushed or carried backward by an opponent,” as stated in Rule 3, Section 13, Article 1, his forward progress was not stopped.

“If you looked at the film, you tell me what you thought,” Phillips said.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase challenged the ruling, and it was upheld on replay. Replay cannot be used to determine whether the forward progress ruling was correct, according to a source, with replay focused solely on the ball in relation to the goal line at the time forward progress was ruled.

On Monday, Titans coach Mike Mularkey called for public accountability of officials, and Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins said a private apology doesn’t help.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Report: Officials erred in safety ruling, costing Miami two points

  3. Is this the part when we get to talk about the 2006 title game being a bagjob by Goodell where they apologized for a made up cal to the Pats and Ellis Hobbs for a “faceguarding” penalty that doesn’t exist in the NFL, giving the Colts a free TD from the 1 yard line?

    Or, is this not a good time in the face of Goodell and the owners’ cheating measures we’ve seen against the Pats since Goodell took over in 2006?

    How come creepy penalties and game-fixing from Goodell on down to the officials didn’t happen as regularly as it does now?

    Could it be ratings related or is that a big secret we shouldn’t talk about here?

    lmao

  5. Nice try NFL, but you are going to have to work a lot harder to beat Flacco’s “forward progress was stopped” non-fumble against the Patriots last year, which was called when he took a three step drop and then got hit by the Flowers express. Fun fact: by calling it this way, the refs not only negated an obvious strip sack deep in Ravens territory early in a game later decided by a touchdown, but by rule it was also could not be reviewed or challenged. Now that’s craftsmanship.

  6. “Is this the part when we get to talk about the 2006 title game being a bagjob by Goodell where they apologized for a made up cal to the Pats and Ellis Hobbs”

    Oh, even more fun fact: that year, the Colts D somehow had zero DPI calls all season.

  8. The officiating league wide is putrid.The replay system isn’t helping as thought. The sad thing is while the NFL says” sorry we screwed up” it never gets fixed. Another reason the NFL game is losing viewers!

  10. Just go back to the old football rules, like when the NFL knew what a catch was. All these unnecessary rules are killing the game. Between the disrespectful players, all the stupid rules, and the idiot replay official in NY, the game is almost unwatchable! Anyone wondering why their ratings are going down?

  16. tylawspick6 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Could it be ratings related or is that a big secret we shouldn’t talk about here?
    ________________________________________________________

    You couldn’t make a stronger argument against game fixing having to do with ratings if you tried. Nobody even went to, never mind watched, that game.

  17. The officiating all around this season is a joke, How can a QB go back to pass over 30 times and there not be holding penalties called. They call them when they feel the need to call them. Or in some cases NEVER call them because of the QB in question. ( i wont mention any names here of course) Some of the flags thrown on Miami were ghost penalties to the point the clowns calling the game even were confused. But of course they can not be critical because they will lose their jobs. The refs need to be held accountable such as fines and game checks. Each game should be reviewed afterwards just like coaches look at game film and they refs should be fined for missed calls and calls that shouldn’t be. Players and coaches lose their jobs for wins and losses and some of these calls league wide cost many teams losses and hand wins to others.

  18. “Who will lose their job for this?”

    No one. We will be told “all the refs are graded and they may lose an opportunity to ref during the playoffs or Super Bowl as a result of missed or blown calls”.

    Oh gee thanks. So you won’t let the worst of an incompetent bunch ref the playoffs or Super Bowl. Whoop dee doo !!!! All that means is the somewhat less incompetent refs will get those games, it doesn’t mean in any way shape or form they will be competent either.

  19. “The officiating league wide is putrid.The replay system isn’t helping as thought.”
    __________________

    Replay hurts officiating in both perception and reality. The perception part is obvious because every review turns into a 5-minute debate on whether the call was blown. Even when the call stands the viewer still comes away feeling like the refs are bad just from the debate. And there is now so much pressure on the refs to err on the side of letting review fix things they’re hesitant to make calls. In certain cases they’re literally being told now to worry less about the accuracy of the original call and more about what call would be easier for replay to fix. And that is not a recipe for good officiating.

  21. Bring em back! Now! We must convince the NFL to settle this Referee strike and get rid of these replacements. We’ve been told that the ones out on strike are SOOO much better that these horrible ones.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!