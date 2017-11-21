Report: Paxton Lynch will start for Broncos this week

Getty Images

The Broncos will have a new offensive coordinator when they face the Raiders in Oakland.

They’ll reportedly have a new quarterback as well. According to multiple reports, the team plans to have Paxton Lynch replace Brock Osweiler and make his first start of the 2017 season. Broncos coach Vance Joseph, who said he’d discuss the quarterback choice with new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday.

Osweiler started the last two games after taking over for Trevor Siemian, but the team’s offense hasn’t taken a step forward as a result of the change. Lynch has been practicing for several weeks after getting over a right shoulder injury and he served as the backup for the first time last Sunday, which makes his move to the first team no surprise given the desire to change signaled by Mike McCoy’s firing.

Lynch, a first-round pick last year, started twice during his rookie season and went 49-of-83 for 497 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.