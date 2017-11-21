Report: Trevor Siemian will back up Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

As the Broncos’ quarterback carousel turns: It was reported earlier Tuesday that Paxton Lynch will become the team’s third starting quarterback this season. Mike Klis of 9News now reports that Trevor Siemian will back up Lynch this week.

That means Brock Osweiler has slipped to No. 3.

Siemian went 3-4 as the starter, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,669 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Osweiler replaced him and went 0-3 as the starter, completing 53 percent of his passes for 701 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The changes at the quarterback position follow a change at offensive coordinator, where Bill Musgrave will replace Mike McCoy for the rest of the season.