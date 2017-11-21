Seahawks cut Dwight Freeney

Getty Images

Dwight Freeney, the longtime defensive end with a Hall of Fame resume, may have hit the end of the road.

Freeney was cut by the Seahawks today.

The 37-year-old Freeney had three sacks in four games this season, but at this point he’s just a situational pass rusher, and the Seahawks apparently want to devote roster space to players who contribute more.

Freeney will go on waivers, so any team that wants him can pick him up tomorrow. But it’s also possible that this is the end. Freeney was a seven-time Pro Bowler in his 11 years with the Colts. He has also played for the Chargers, Cardinals and Falcons.