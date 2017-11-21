Seahawks left even more banged-up than they began

Getty Images

The Seahawks had to finish without three injured players last night, at positions already thinned dramatically by injuries.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, cornerback Shaquill Griffin’s early departure was because of a concussion.

Coming on the heels of star corner Richard Sherman‘s season-ending torn Achilles, it left them thin back there, and they had to rely on the just-reacquired Byron Maxwell. Oh by the way, their secondary was without some guy named Kam Chancellor as well, and he might miss the rest of the year with a neck injury, so it wasn’t a good situation to begin with.

“Fortunately, Maxwell stepped in this week and he went in there and played good football and did a pretty good job,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “I need to watch the film to see all of the plays. I think [general manager John Schneider] pulling him out of the ether for us this week worked out very fortunately for us, and we had an experienced guy to go against some big-time players, and he hung in there really well.”

The Seahawks also finished without running back Mike Davis (groin) and right guard Oday Aboushi (shoulder).

Davis had just been promoted from the practice squad to cover for injuries and some ineffective veterans. Aboushi has been part of a revolving door of linemen, and he was replaced by Mark Glowinski.