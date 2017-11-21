Sean Lee won’t play Thursday, other injured Cowboys have a chance

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t be giving thanks for linebacker Sean Lee‘s return to the lineup on Thursday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan that Lee will not be able to play against the Chargers in a couple of days. The news is not a great surprise as coach Jason Garrett said last week that it “might be some time” before Lee is able to play again, but he had yet to be formally ruled out for this week.

The team is holding out hope for better news regarding three other injured players. Left tackle Tyron Smith, linebacker Anthony Hitchens and kicker Dan Bailey were all listed as limited practice participants on Monday, although that was just an estimation as the team didn’t hold an actual practice.

Jones said all three have a chance to play and Tuesday’s actual practice should provide some hint about how likely it is that they make it back into action.