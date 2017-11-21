Shawn Lauvao heads to injured reserve

Getty Images

The injured reserve list in Washington continued to grow on Tuesday afternoon.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced on Tuesday morning that center Spencer Long, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and running back Chris Thompson were done for the season because of injuries. The team made an official announcement of those moves several hours later and added another name to the list.

Left guard Shawn Lauvao will also be placed on injured reserve, joining Long to make it two-fifths of the offensive line that are being shut down. Lauvao was listed as questionable with a neck injury headed into last Sunday’s game against the Saints and wound up leaving the contest early as a result of the problem. He also missed a game against the Seahawks earlier in the season.

The team is also expected to be without backup center Chase Roullier this week due to a hand injury, which leaves Tony Bergstrom, Arie Kouandjio, Tyler Catalina and Demetrius Rhaney as options on the interior.

Rhaney’s signing was part of the same announcement and the team filled the other three open roster spots by signing defensive lineman A.J. Francis, running back LeShun Daniels and linebacker Pete Robertson.