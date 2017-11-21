Steelers activate Cameron Sutton from injured reserve

AP

The Steelers will have a fresh face in their secondary when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday night.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have activated rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton from injured reserve. Sutton has been practicing with the team for the last few weeks after recovering from the hamstring injury that caused the team to put him on I.R. after the cut to 53 players.

Sutton was a third-round pick out this year after four years as a starter at Tennessee and returns to action at a moment when the Steelers are without Joe Haden due to a fractured fibula. Coty Sensabaugh has joined Artie Burns in the starting lineup with Mike Hilton and William Gay also seeing time in the secondary.

The Steelers did not need to make a move to get Sutton on the 53-man roster as tackle Marcus Gilbert was suspended four games for a PED violation on Monday.