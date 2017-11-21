Steelers have confidence in Chris Hubbard with Marcus Gilbert out

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he had “no reaction” to Marcus Gilbert‘s four-game suspension. That’s because he has faith in Chris Hubbard to fill in at right tackle.

“Sometimes you’re faced with adversity and the things that you do in terms of how you respond define you,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of triblive.com. “Thankfully for us, Chris Hubbard playing is nothing new for us. He’s played a lot this year. He’s done an awesome job of upholding the standard.

“From that standpoint, I’m excited for him and excited to watch him meet the standard of expectation.”

The NFL suspended Gilbert on Monday for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, putting Hubbard back in the starting lineup. Hubbard, with five starts at right tackle and another as an extra blocker, has played more than Gilbert this season. Hubbard has played 432 snaps to Gilbert’s 207. A hamstring injury slowed Gilbert earlier this season.

Backup interior lineman B.J. Finney will take over Hubbard’s role as the extra blocker.

“He’s probably as accountable and really as solid in that area as Hubbard,” Tomlin said.