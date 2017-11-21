Sterling Shepard still not feeling well, sits out practice

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard didn’t play in the team’s 12-9 overtime win over the Chiefs last Sunday as a result of migraine headaches that led the team to make him a Saturday addition to their injury report.

The Giants estimated that Shepard would have been a limited participant in practice on Monday, but things were different when they actually got on the field Tuesday. Shepard wasn’t spotted during the portion of practice open to the media and coach Ben McAdoo confirmed that Shepard didn’t work at all two days before the Giants will face the Redskins on Thanksgiving night.

McAdoo said, via multiple reporters, that Shepard is again “not feeling well” and that the team will look at all possibilities when it comes to finding a way for the wideout to feel better. Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, Kalif Raymond and Travis Rudolph are the other wideouts on the roster for the Giants right now.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Damon Harrison were both limited in practice for the Giants. Right tackle Justin Pugh and right guard D.J. Fluker did not practice.