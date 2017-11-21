Tahir Whitehead on whether he intentionally stepped on Charles Leno: I’m not that kind of guy

Getty Images

Tahir Whitehead‘s wife and coach spoke for him earlier Monday, denying the Lions linebacker intentionally stepped on Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno. Whitehead gave his explanation during the team’s open locker room, also insisting it was unintentional.

“Nah, I’m not that type of guy,” Whitehead said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “I let him know it wasn’t intentional.”

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune posted a video of Whitehead stepping on Leno’s leg during Sunday’s game. Whitehead’s wife tweeted at Biggs, and Lions coach Jim Caldwell also came to his player’s defense.

Whitehead explained he was trying to avoid the rest of the pile and “came down in a bad spot.” He said he immediately apologized to Leno.