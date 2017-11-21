Texans claim Andre Ellington

AP

Duke Ellington remains a free agent, but two other Ellingtons now call Houston home.

The Texans signed wide receiver Bruce Ellington as a free agent this summer and now they’ve added running back Andre Ellington to their backfield.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they’ve claimed the former Cardinals running back off of waivers a day after Arizona dropped him from the roster.

The move comes a couple of days after the Texans lost D'Onta Foreman for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles. That left them in need of a back to play behind Lamar Miller and Ellington should step right into the mix for that role with Alfred Blue and Jordan Todman.

Ellington had 15 carries for 53 yards and 33 catches for 297 yards in eight games with the Cardinals this season.