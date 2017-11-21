Texans promoting Cobi Hamilton from practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans are dealing with a couple of injuries at wide receiver and they’ll be adding another one to the active roster ahead of next Monday’s game against the Ravens.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team will call wide receiver Cobi Hamilton up from the practice squad this week. Will Fuller missed last Sunday’s game with a cracked rib — coach Bill O’Brien said he’ll be “touch and go” for the Ravens — and Chris Thompson aggravated a knee injury in the win over the Cardinals.

Hamilton signed to the practice squad in September after failing to make the cut to 53 player with the Steelers. He caught 17 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns with Pittsburgh last season.

There’s no word on a corresponding move, but running back D'Onta Foreman is headed to injured reserve after tearing his Achilles on a touchdown run against Arizona.