Tuesday morning one-liners

Quarterback isn’t the only spot where the Bills have been struggling.

Dolphins linebackers have fallen short in pass defense.

No challenger emerged for the Patriots in the AFC East this season.

Jets DL Leonard Williams hopes better health brings better results.

Can the Ravens show enough consistency to make the playoffs?

The Bengals beat man coverage several times on Sunday.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is excited about WR Josh Gordon practicing on Wednesday.

The Steelers run defense has stepped up.

The Texans don’t know if WR Will Fuller will return this week.

Colts S Clayton Geathers is back to work after a long absence.

The players change from week to week, but the Jaguars offensive line keeps playing well.

The Titans have WR Harry Douglas back at practice.

Broncos players shared reactions to a change at offensive coordinator.

How did Chiefs TE Travis Kelce come to throw a pass in Sunday’s loss?

WR Mike Williams is working his way into the Chargers’ offensive game plans.

Raiders rookie CB Gareon Conley had surgery on his injured shin.

LB Anthony Hitchens expects to be in the Cowboys lineup on Thursday.

Giants QB Eli Manning gave a pep talk ahead of Sunday’s win.

The Eagles went for two on Sunday night after K Jake Elliott was injured, but should they do it regularly?

There’s another injury to deal with in the Redskins backfield.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen made an argument for more playing time in Week 11.

A call for the Lions to move on without RB Ameer Abdullah.

Should the Packers make a quarterback change?

The Vikings offense has been doing well in the red zone.

The Falcons moved to 5-1 in NFC games with Monday night’s win.

Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart tied the knot.

What will the Saints do to replace DE Alex Okafor‘s production?

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said RB Doug Martin isn’t to blame for a sluggish run game.

The Cardinals are thinking about changes at wide receiver.

Sunday’s loss exposed some vulnerabilities with the Rams.

The 49ers made a change on the defensive line.

A couple of coaching decisions went the wrong way for the Seahawks on Monday.