Tuesday’s PFT PM has Telvin Smith, Ricky Jean Francois

We apologize in advance for Tuesday’s extended PFT PM podcast, but we don’t apologize for the quality of the guests: Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith and Patriots defensive lineman (and budding Dunkin Donuts tycoon) Ricky Jean Francois.

Click below to listen to the full show, which also includes me talking about the news of the day, the Week 11 awards, and some answers to some questions from Twitter.

Listen to the show below. If you like it, subscribe at Apple Podcasts, rate it, and review it. If you don't like it, well, I don't know what to tell you. It's the best I can do, and it likely won't be getting much better.