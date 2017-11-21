Washington putting three on injured reserve

Getty Images

Faced with a short week and a growing list of injuries, Washington cleared three roster spots Tuesday.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters they were placing running back Chris Thompson, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and offensive lineman Spencer Long on injured reserve.

Thompson suffered a broken fibula Sunday, leaving them perilously thin in the backfield, since Rob Kelley went on IR the week before.

Pryor had ankle surgery, ending a disappointing attempt at a prove-it year following the progress he showed last year with the Browns.

Long needs surgery to repair a quadriceps tendon.

As for reinforcements, they’ve signed running back LeShun Daniels off the practice squad, along with linebacker Pete Robertson and nose tackle A.J. Francis. They’ve also signed center Demetrius Rhaney, who spent parts of four seasons with the Rams, and was released by the Jaguars earlier this year.