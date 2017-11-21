Zach Miller out of hospital after more than three weeks

Getty Images

Bears tight end Zach Miller was back home Monday, after more than three weeks in the hospital following emergency surgery in New Orleans.

Miller suffered a dislocated knee during the game against the Saints, and surgeons had to repair arterial damage which threatened his leg.

Miller tweeted out the news of his recovery last night.

According to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Miller was transported back to a Chicago hospital on Nov. 6 via private plane, and has been there since. He’s had multiple procedures on his knee.

While there has been no update on the football future of the 33-year-old tight end, he’s obviously in good spirits, tweeting at teammates and providing motivational messages.