Antonio Brown named AFC offensive player of the week

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown entered last Thursday’s game against the Titans with three touchdown catches on the year.

He’ll enter this Sunday’s game against the Packers with six, which tells you that he had a good night in the 40-17 victory over Tennessee.

Brown caught 10 passes for 144 yards and those three touchdowns to lead the Steelers to their eighth win of the season and fifth win in a row. That performance was deemed the best by an offensive player in the AFC this week, which marks the second time Brown has been so honored. He’s also been the conference’s special teams player of the week three times and Tim Brown is the only other player in history with multiple awards in both categories.

Brown leads the league with 70 catches and 1,026 receiving yards, which leaves him on track to add to a resume that could have him up for consideration to join the older Brown in Canton when his playing days are done.