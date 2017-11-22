Bengals committed to Randy Bullock for “this week”

Getty Images

The Bengals are sticking with kicker Randy Bullock “this week,” which isn’t really a vote of confidence. Instead, Cincinnati, which has seen its kickers repeatedly miss kicks the past two seasons, has let Bullock know he has no wiggle room.

Mike Nugent missed six field goals and six extra points in 13 games for the Bengals last season before they moved on from him. Bullock then missed a game-winning field goal last season after he replaced Nugent.

“It does affect our patience level,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Bullock has missed an extra point in two consecutive games. He didn’t play in Cincinnati’s Nov. 5 game against the Jaguars, sitting out with a bad back. But special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said Bullock is healthy.

“Obviously it’s an area of concern. You’ve got to make kicks,” Simmons said.

Bullock beat out fifth-round pick Jake Elliott for the job. Elliott has made 17 of 21 field goals for the Eagles and 25-of-28 extra points. Bullock is 8-for-10 on field goals and 18-of-20 on PATs.