Bill Belichick getting Patriots ready for “outstanding” Dolphins quarterbacks

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2017, 10:53 AM EST
There have been a lot of adjectives used to describe the Dolphins quarterbacks this season, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick may be the first to use “outstanding” in his review of their work.

Belichick has long been known for his ability to talk up an opposing team in the days leading up to a game and he showed he hasn’t lost his touch when he was asked to talk about Jay Cutler and Matt Moore on a conference call with Miami reporters on Wednesday morning.

“Well, the Dolphins have very good depth at quarterback,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team. “Both players are outstanding players. They can throw the ball well, they’re smart, they can handle the different looks that Coach [Adam] Gase gives them to make the defense declare what they’re in and then attack it. So, I think they have a very good and healthy quarterback situation. They have two guys that can come in and play at a high level and move the ball and score points for their team. So, it’s a good position the Dolphins put themselves in.”

Cutler’s currently in the concussion protocol and Moore, who has completed 59 percent of his passes with a 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, will get the start if Cutler can’t get cleared in time for Sunday’s game. The two teams will meet again on December 11 and Gase has said Cutler is the starter as long as he’s healthy, so Belichick may get a chance to face both halves of the outstanding duo even if Cutler can’t go this time around.

16 responses to “Bill Belichick getting Patriots ready for “outstanding” Dolphins quarterbacks

  1. Thats Belichick. Talk about how tough an opponent is going to be. Then beat them like a rug. Then make a brief mention about how tough an opponent they were before talking about how tough next weeks opponent is going to be. Rinse repeat.

  6. I’ve really gotten to the point where I love listening to guys like Russell Wilson and Bill Belichick talk. Get used to it because more and more people are going to learn this type of speech. These guys are like actors in a play, and they’re just reciting a script. If they do anything differently, they get ripped. So they just play along with the game. We seem happier in the make believe world. We don’t learn anything, or get any insight, but if they try saying something honest, it backfires.

  7. Don Bat says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:01 am

    This guy and his false praise , Cutler has the proper expression in the picture.
    ———————————————————————————

    You nailed it…lol
    Actually, both of them are displaying body language consistent with “why am I here.”
    One QB is hoping his concussion symptoms linger, and the other is hoping his bud’s symptoms get better.

  8. Love the accompanying QB Intensity pic of Moore blowing bubble gum and Cutler looking like he’s watching a bird poop

  10. That’s a ridiculous statement, but why are we surprised?
    The Dolphins do play the Patriots well usually, but even a
    Dolphin fan thinks that’s a ridiculous thing to say.
    Maybe if they can eliminate1 17 penalties, and the defense show up
    it could be interesting.

  13. aarons444 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Yes, of course. The mighty AFC LEast.
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    Which is the strong AFC division this year? Is it the one with Cleveland in it?

  14. seriously, one challenge for a coach is to keep his players on their game.
    If he were to Rex Ryan this conference call.. the team would lapse into hysterics and eat a dozen bagels while watching reruns of Howdy Doody.

    Miami bit them in the asterisk two years ago, when a win would have meant playing at home in the AFCCC.

    Bill doesn’t forget.

  15. Remember waaaaay back in August, when Landry said they were gonna sweep the Pats this year? And the Pats fans thought he should be put into the concussion protocol? And the dolphins fans all said Landry was right? Good times…

  16. So in this massively pc over reacting world where people rush to get offended and upset over anything, what would you people want him to do?

    If he said “The Dolphins QBs are terrible, we’re going to eat the Fins alive” there would be a meltdown of epic proportions among the media, fans and Dolphins players/coaches.

    Instead he never ever gives another team bulletin board material. Its a tiny advantage in the big picture of things, but still an advantage compared to those who aren’t as careful with their words.

    Belichick creates a lot of tiny advantages which often combine to collectively be a big one. If some of the crappier coaches acted more like Bill they might get more wins.

