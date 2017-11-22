Bill Belichick getting Patriots ready for “outstanding” Dolphins quarterbacks

Getty Images

There have been a lot of adjectives used to describe the Dolphins quarterbacks this season, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick may be the first to use “outstanding” in his review of their work.

Belichick has long been known for his ability to talk up an opposing team in the days leading up to a game and he showed he hasn’t lost his touch when he was asked to talk about Jay Cutler and Matt Moore on a conference call with Miami reporters on Wednesday morning.

“Well, the Dolphins have very good depth at quarterback,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team. “Both players are outstanding players. They can throw the ball well, they’re smart, they can handle the different looks that Coach [Adam] Gase gives them to make the defense declare what they’re in and then attack it. So, I think they have a very good and healthy quarterback situation. They have two guys that can come in and play at a high level and move the ball and score points for their team. So, it’s a good position the Dolphins put themselves in.”

Cutler’s currently in the concussion protocol and Moore, who has completed 59 percent of his passes with a 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, will get the start if Cutler can’t get cleared in time for Sunday’s game. The two teams will meet again on December 11 and Gase has said Cutler is the starter as long as he’s healthy, so Belichick may get a chance to face both halves of the outstanding duo even if Cutler can’t go this time around.