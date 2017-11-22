Bills go back to Tyrod Taylor as starting quarterback

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott gave it a shot. At least he didn’t double down on his mistake.

McDermott just told reporters he was going back to Tyrod Taylor as his starting quarterback this week against the Chiefs, as opposed to continuing the ill-fated Nathan Peterman experiment.

Peterman was, simply put, awful last week, throwing five interceptions in the first half, and completing 6-of-14 passes for 66 yards.

Taylor came in at halftime and did what he does, playing efficiently if not dramatically, going 15-of-25 for 158 yards and a touchdown.

It had to be hard to swallow for the rookie head coach, but better not to compound the mistake. Taylor’s probably competent enough to keep the Bills from being able to get the draft pick they need to upgrade from him, but for the sake of the rest of the team, convincing them you’re actually trying to win demanded going back to Taylor.