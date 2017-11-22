Bills go back to Tyrod Taylor as starting quarterback

November 22, 2017
Bills coach Sean McDermott gave it a shot. At least he didn’t double down on his mistake.

McDermott just told reporters he was going back to Tyrod Taylor as his starting quarterback this week against the Chiefs, as opposed to continuing the ill-fated Nathan Peterman experiment.

Peterman was, simply put, awful last week, throwing five interceptions in the first half, and completing 6-of-14 passes for 66 yards.

Taylor came in at halftime and did what he does, playing efficiently if not dramatically, going 15-of-25 for 158 yards and a touchdown.

It had to be hard to swallow for the rookie head coach, but better not to compound the mistake. Taylor’s probably competent enough to keep the Bills from being able to get the draft pick they need to upgrade from him, but for the sake of the rest of the team, convincing them you’re actually trying to win demanded going back to Taylor.

  4. The only real question here is why it took 3 days to reach this obvious conclusion. Guy throws 5 INTSs in a a half of football, he was obviously overwhelmed and not only shouldn’t be starting, probably should be bumped to QB3 until he proves he can handle the speed of the NFL game. Tylor isn’t a top tier QB but he’s solid, tough to game plan against and the Bills were still the 6th seed? Bizarre decision all around to begin with.

  6. I have no issue with him going to Peterman. We needed a jumpstart and it failed. He realized that and is doing the right thing. But listening to people say this move was racially motivated in the first place should be banned from either commenting or talking in sports media ever again. This was nothing more than seeing a qb who was struggling, and don’t believe the fact that Taylor was not throwing ints as a sign he was not struggling. This is a perfect reason as to why analytics only tell part of a story and should not be the barometer for how a player was doing…

    Those who watch the games know that he hasn’t been lighting up. So McDermott tried something new. It didn’t work and now he is going back….

    This is a 3 win team that played over their heads at the beginning to be 5-2…. this process is still in work so anybody who thinks he destroyed the playoffs should just drink acid. This team needs more than one offseason and they need a franchise qb.

    But I’d love to see them get McCoy and fired Dennison. McCoy would utilize Taylor better

    But for god sake. This wasn’t racism at all

  7. gridassassin says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:46 am
    Did the other QB get stigmatized as a ‘white QB’?

    ~~~~~~
    Nope. Just “a terrible QB”.

  9. Tyrod in Denver or Jacksonville would be big. The guy is a competent QB who doesn’t turn over the ball. Denver already proved with their last Superbowl they can win with a competent QB, yes the great Peyton Manning was merely a game manager, and a great defense.

  10. Last week the HC says he thinks Peterman “gives them the best opportunity to win”.
    This week he is back to Tyrod. I think he is making the right decision this week. HOWEVER, you kind of have to be concerned about the evaluation he made last week. If he can be that wrong on that, what other mistakes is he making? Or maybe ownership just jammed it down his throat. Either way, it was not a good look for the HC.

  11. In the words of Larry David in a recent Curb episode…Can we just hit the reset button and pretend the benching never happened?

  16. Peterman’s half of football was like one of those optical illusion tests. Which did you see first: The coach who left a rookie QB in long enough to throw 5 INTs in a half? Or the QB who kept blindly heaving it into coverage when he already had 4 INTs? You don’t want either on your team.

  17. The Bills have a fatal flaw. Nobody in their organization knows how to evaluate QB’s. They switch back and forth between two non-QB’s, and everyone is arguing about which one they should go with. When the guy who takes the snap from center every play is not as good as the guy doing the same thing for the other team, that puts you at a huge disadvantage. There’s been a rumor out for a while that says this is a QB driven league. I guess that rumor never made it to Buffalo. Tyrod Taylor might be a lot of things, but what he needs to be is the best QB on the field that day. He’s usually not.

