Bills say Kelvin Benjamin day-to-day with knee injury

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor will be back at quarterback for the Bills this Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll have a full complement of receiving options.

While Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin avoided ligament damage when he hurt his knee against the Chargers last Sunday, it’s not clear what that means for his chances of being in the lineup. Coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Benjamin is “day-to-day” when asked about his status for this week’s game against the Chiefs and added that Benjamin will not be practicing on Wednesday.

Benjamin has played two games with the Bills since being acquired in a trade with the Panthers, but was hurt before Taylor replaced Nathan Peterman last week and Peterman replaced Taylor in Week 10 so the two players have had little time to work together.

Jordan Matthews did not play against the Chargers and was set for a limited session on Wednesday, so Benjamin’s not the only injury question at wideout heading into Week 12.