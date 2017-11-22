Breshad Perriman on benching: I don’t agree with it, but I understand it

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t want receiver Breshad Perriman to be OK with his benching, and it turns out he isn’t.

Perriman said today that he disagrees with the decision to make him inactive on Sunday, but he also understands that Harbaugh and his sstaff do what they think is best for the team.

“I don’t totally agree with it, but I understand why it happened,” Perriman said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I let them guys up there, they control that. All I can control is me working hard every week throughout practice and having it roll over to the game.”

The Ravens’ 2015 first-round draft pick, Perriman has had a disappointing career. He didn’t play at all in 2015, was a backup in 2016 and has just seven catches in 2017. Perriman may not disagree with his benching, but he has to understand that he has fallen short of expectations as a first-round pick.