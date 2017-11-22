Broncos officially name Paxton Lynch their starting QB

Getty Images

Tuesday afternoon saw several reports that the Broncos decided to make Paxton Lynch their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Raiders and the team made it official on Wednesday morning.

Lynch will be making his first start and first regular season appearance of the year after missing most of the first half with a right shoulder injury suffered late in the summer. His start will come in the team’s first game since firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and head coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week that Bill Musgrave would tailor things for Lynch if the team did make a change.

“That’s on the coaches and myself if he does play for us to make have a system that fits Paxton,” Joseph said. “He’s practiced the last two weeks. Again guys, it won’t be soccer. It’s football for him. What he’s practiced the last couple weeks may be called a little different. It may be called more of the same stuff, but it’s just football, so he’ll be fine.”

Lynch was a first-round pick last year and started two games when Trevor Siemian was injured. Siemian is expected to back up Lynch, although the team made no announcement to that effect on Wednesday.