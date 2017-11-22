Browns welcome Josh Gordon back to practice

Getty Images

Josh Gordon looked like Josh Gordon in his first regular season full-squad practice since December 26, 2014. The Browns wide receiver missed the past 448 days while suspended.

Gordon, who put in some work with quarterback DeShone Kizer on Monday, can’t return to game action until Dec. 3. He has missed 53 of the team’s past 58 games.

Gordon’s return gives the Browns something to look forward to.

“He’s a heck of a player, and I’m looking forward to when he’s back out there for us,” Kizer said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “For now, Josh unfortunately isn’t able to play with us this week. My only priority right now is winning this week. Once he gets back out there, I look forward to watching him play well again.”

Gordon was expected to simulate A.J. Green on the scout team this week, giving the Browns defense a realistic look at what they will face Sunday.

“The guy is ultimate talent,” Kizer said. “We all know it. It’s time for him to step in and play his role on this team.”