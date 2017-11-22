C.J. Beathard will start for 49ers on Sunday

Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Kyle Shanahan announced that C.J. Beathard will start at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday against the Seahawks. The rookie earned that in the 49ers’ most recent game, completing 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 31-21 victory over the Giants.

It means, though, that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s wait for his 49ers’ debut continues.

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the Patriots on Oct. 30, and General Manager John Lynch reiterated again Tuesday that the team won’t rush him into the lineup.