Calais Campbell on facing Cardinals: I’m living in the moment

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell says that this weekend’s game against the Cardinals is “not about me,” but he does have one individual goal in mind.

Campbell wants to get wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s jersey when the game is over, something he said he’s wanted for a long time but never asked Fitzgerald for in the past. It seems like it would have been an easy enough conversation to have when Campbell was Fitzgerald’s teammate in Arizona for nine years, but apparently you need a little distance to have some conversations.

Outside of that, though, Campbell says facing his former team will not be a factor on his mind.

“I get that it’s a story line, but for me, you have to make it just another game,” Campbell said, via the Florida Times-Union. “You have to make it just about getting a`W’. I have friends there, I spent a lot of time there, a lot of history. But you’ve got to live in the moment. Right now, we’re a real good team trying to take that next step and set ourselves up to win a division.”

Campbell’s acquisition has played a big role in putting the Jaguars in position for a division title as his 11.5 sacks for the NFL’s stingiest defense are tied for the most in the league. That’s more than Campbell ever had for the Cardinals, who will be in for an unhappy reminder of what they’re missing if their offensive line can’t handle their former teammate this weekend.