Cam Newton limited in practice with right thumb injury

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a right thumb injury, but the team seems unconcerned.

Coach Ron Rivera downplayed it as just soreness.

Bill Voth of the team’s official website tweeted a photo of Newton wearing a fingerless glove on his right hand.

Newton has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,232 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, directing the Panthers to a 7-3 record. This week, he faces the Jets, who rank 20th against the pass.