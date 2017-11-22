Cardinals don’t expect anyone back from injured reserve

Getty Images

After Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said in late October that he doubted running back David Johnson would be able to return to action this season, Johnson said that he wouldn’t have a good idea about how things would play out until he got the cast off his dislocated wrist.

Johnson got the cast off a little over a week ago, but the outlook for the rest of his year hasn’t changed. Arians said on Wednesday that none of the players on injured reserve have made the “expected progress in rehab” and they don’t expect to bring any of them back to the active roster as a result.

That would include quarterback Carson Palmer, who said earlier this month that he was hopeful he could be ready for the last two weeks of the regular season after breaking his left arm. Palmer is signed through next season, but took some time this offseason deciding whether he would return to action or not.

Rookie running back T.J. Logan would have been the other option for a return. He was placed on I.R. in early September with a wrist injury, but Arians’ comments point to 2017 being a redshirt year for Logan.