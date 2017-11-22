Chargers list seven as questionable for Thursday

Getty Images

The Chargers haven’t ruled out anyone for Thursday afternoon’s game against the Cowboys, but there are seven players who haven’t been ruled into the lineup either.

All seven of those players were listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report. The group includes both of their starting tackles.

Left tackle Russell Okung hurt his knee in last Sunday’s blowout win over the Bills and was limited in practice this week. Right tackle Joe Barksdale has missed the last four games with a foot injury, but joined Okung as a limited participant during the short week.

Wide receivers Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, linebackers Hayes Pullard and James Onwualu and defensive tackle Corey Liuget round out the list of game-time decisions for the Chargers.