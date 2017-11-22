Charges dropped against Sam Adams in tax fraud case

Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Sam Adams had charges against him dropped in a case where he was alleged to have committed tax evasion and wage theft while running six northwest health clubs.

“My wife Erika and I are relieved the truth has come out, and that our family can put this painful episode behind us,” Adams said in a statement released by his representatives. “Our lives have been on hold while this cloud hung over us.”

Adams claimed the issues stemmed from the billing company he hired to manage the finances of the clubs and that a forensic audit of the company would prove he was not responsible for any fraudulent activity. The accusations against Adams alleged he failed to pay more than $445,000 in taxes, failed to pay employees $41,000 in wages and benefits, and failed to pay roughly $35,000 for unemployment insurance.

According to Ranji Sinha of KIRO 7, the Washington Attorney General’s office said Hollystone Holdings pleaded guilty to charges and will pay the employees their missing wages.

Adams played for the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos during his 14 years in the NFL.