Chiefs sign Darrelle Revis

Getty Images

Darrelle Revis is back.

Revis, the veteran who was once the best cornerback in football, has signed with the Chiefs.

“We’re excited to add Darrelle to the roster,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton’s defense, he’s a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team.”

Sutton, the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, was the Jets’ defensive coordinator for two of Revis’s seasons in New York. So if Revis is in shape he should be ready to jump in and contribute right away.

The 32-year-old Revis hasn’t played at all this year and looked well past his prime with the Jets last year. But the Chiefs, who have lost four of their last five games after getting off to a hot start, think they need to take a chance to turn their season around and are hoping that Revis can make a difference.