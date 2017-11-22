Cowboys list Tyron Smith, La’el Collins as questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys have been on the wrong side of lopsided losses without running back Ezekiel Elliott and left tackle Tyron Smith in the lineup the last two weeks.

Elliott will be missing four more games while serving his six-game suspension, but the team remains hopeful that they will be able to give thanks for Smith’s return to action on Thanksgiving. Smith is listed as questionable for the Thursday afternoon matchup with the Chargers in Dallas and his presence would be a boost to the offense’s chances of handling a pass rush led by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Right tackle La'el Collins is also listed as questionable after popping up on the injury report Tuesday. Collins was limited in practice due to a back injury.

Three other Cowboys join the tackles in the questionable category. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens hurt his groin last Sunday, but has expressed optimism about his chances of playing this week. With Sean Lee out again due to a hamstring injury, having Hitchens available would be a good thing for the Dallas defense.

Kicker Dan Bailey and defensive tackle Maliek Collins round out the questionable group.