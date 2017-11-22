Dan Bailey anticipates kicking Thursday

Getty Images

Dan Bailey expects to play Thursday against the Chargers after missing four games rehabbing from a groin injury. The Cowboys’ kicker, the most accurate in NFL history, was injured kicking into the net on the sideline during Dallas’ victory over San Francisco on Oct. 22.

“Hopefully I’ll be back out there,”‘ Bailey said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I mean, I had a good week in practice last week, obviously kicked before the game Sunday just to get the work in, so I’m feeling pretty good.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday he expected the Cowboys to keep both kickers active against the Chargers. That will assure the Cowboys don’t have to use safety Jeff Heath as an emergency kicker again.

After Bailey was injured in San Francisco, Heath made two extra points.

Mike Nugent, who the Cowboys signed after Bailey was injured, has missed two field goals in his nine attempts, including a crucial 38-yarder early in the second half against the Falcons two weeks ago.