Darrelle Revis will be playing for free

Darrelle Revis will be playing again, and he’ll essentially be playing for free.

With $6 million in guaranteed salary paid to him this year by the Jets, and with the Jets eligible for a dollar-for-dollar offset, Revis will have no net earnings over the next six weeks — unless the Chiefs are paying him more than $1 million per week.

The Jets also may argue that they should receive credit for any money he makes in the postseason. The per-game playoff share isn’t gigantic, however, maxing out at $107,000 last year for winning the Super Bowl.

Previously, we argued that Revis should wait for the postseason before signing a new deal, since he could showcase his abilities to 20 or more teams who are planning their free-agency moves for March.

But there’s no guarantee anyone would have been interested come January. The Chiefs were interested now, and their two-game lead in the division makes them the likely winners of the AFC West. Which means Revis will play at least one playoff game, giving him at least one chance to show potential suitors what he can do at a time when most of the league is done for the year.