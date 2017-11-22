Devonta Freeman remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Falcons are back on the practice field Wednesday, but one of their key offensive players remains out of action.

Running back Devonta Freeman suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Cowboys, did not play against the Seahawks on Monday night and coach Dan Quinn said that he is still in the concussion protocol as the team starts preparing to host the Buccaneers on Sunday. Quinn didn’t say what stage of the protocol Freeman is in, so it’s not clear how many steps are left before he’d get cleared to return.

Freeman missed two weeks of work this summer while in the concussion protocol.

Tevin Coleman has run 40 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks and would remain the team’s lead back if Freeman isn’t cleared to face Tampa.