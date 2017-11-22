Dirk Koetter won’t comment on Jameis Winston situation

Getty Images

The NFL is investigating Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston under the Personal Conduct Policy, based on allegations of groping from an unnamed Uber driver. The league is saying nothing about it, and Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter isn’t saying anything, either.

“I can’t talk about it,” Koetter said Wednesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “That is in the hands of the NFL right now. And we’re cooperating with that investigation to whatever extent that is I don’t even know. There’s just nothing I can say about it right now. It’s got to run its course. And when it does, we’ll have more to say at that time.”

Koetter added that he first learned of the situation on Friday, as the team was coming off the practice field. It’s believed the NFL first learned of the situation when BuzzFeed reached out to the league for comment — and that BuzzFeed first learned of it when the alleged victim reached out to BuzzFeed.

How much the league learns of the situation will depend on whether and to what extent the alleged victim cooperates with the NFL’s investigation. Ultimately, the league can do whatever it wants, with Winston facing a suspension if the league believes the alleged victim and doesn’t believe him.