Dolphins promote Neville Hewitt

Getty Images

The Dolphins promoted linebacker Neville Hewitt off the practice squad.

Hewitt has spent the past six weeks on Miami’s practice squad. He also was with the Dolphins during the offseason and training camp.

Hewitt played in all 32 games with seven starts for the Dolphins the previous two seasons. He made 89 tackles, one sack, one interception, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Hewitt originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 14, 2015.