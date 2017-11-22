Dwight Freeney “confused” that Seahawks cut him, “excited” to play for Lions

Getty Images

Dwight Freeney is, at age 37, no longer an every-down player. But as a situational pass rusher, he was playing pretty well in Seattle this season. So his release yesterday came as a surprise.

But Freeney was claimed on waivers by the Lions today, and he says he’s looking forward to reuniting with Lions coach Jim Caldwell, who previously coached Freeney in Indianapolis.

“Completely confused to be in this situation but excited for the future,” Freeney wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait to unite with my former head coach Jim Caldwell and play for the Lions!”

That Freeney is confused suggests that the Seahawks gave him no explanation of why they cut him loose. But the Lions, whose defense has struggled lately, can use another player in their front seven. Freeney probably won’t play a lot of snaps in Detroit, but the Lions are excited for the possibility that he can make an impact.