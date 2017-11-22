Eli Manning fired up the troops before last week’s win

Getty Images

With the Giants riding high on a one-game winning streak, they’re looking for motivation wherever they can get it.

And they got some of it last week from a guy who isn’t exactly a yeller and screamer.

Via Tom Rock of Newsday, Giants teammates said quarterback Eli Manning delivered a pregame pep talk that might have been out of character for him, but was well-received.

“Eli is the heartbeat of our team,” running back Orleans Darkwa. “In pregame he gave a fiery speech that got everybody riled up. To have a guy like that who has been through so much, who has those two Super Bowl rings, we follow his footsteps in everything. To have him come up there, it shows the weight that he carries on this team.

“He’s definitely up for it, and everybody tries to follow in his footsteps because he’s been there, he’s done that, as far as reaching the Promised Land.”

Manning’s track record, and the fact it came before some 209th consecutive start, gave his words some weight. But he doesn’t swing it around all the time, picking his spots. This year, with the Giants crumbling under the weight of large expectations, they clearly need a steady approach, since they can’t fix this mess all at once.

“He talks to us a lot,” Darkwa said. “The difference [Sunday] was just you could sense the fire in his voice. But at the end of the day, Eli is going to be Eli. He shouldn’t change the way he commands a room, he shouldn’t change the way he talks to us. That’s just how he is. That’s how he leads us.”

It’s reasonable to wonder if he should have done it sooner, but it also underscores the approach he has always taken.